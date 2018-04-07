Joyce went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 13-9 loss to the Angels.

This was the first homer of the season for the veteran outfielder. Joyce is expected to be a mainstay atop the Oakland lineup against right-handed pitchers, but he'll likely continue to frequent the bench when the Athletics face lefties. Leading off and owning a .365 wOBA and 131 wRC+ against righties dating back to the beginning of 2016 makes Joyce a potential option in daily contests.