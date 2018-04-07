Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hits first homer of campaign
Joyce went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 13-9 loss to the Angels.
This was the first homer of the season for the veteran outfielder. Joyce is expected to be a mainstay atop the Oakland lineup against right-handed pitchers, but he'll likely continue to frequent the bench when the Athletics face lefties. Leading off and owning a .365 wOBA and 131 wRC+ against righties dating back to the beginning of 2016 makes Joyce a potential option in daily contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Heads to bench vs. lefty•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Starting in outfield Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Nearing return to outfield•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out Tuesday as planned•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hindered by ankle injury•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Pair of hits in DH role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...