Joyce (back) has been hitting off a tee recently, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce has been hitting off a tee for several days now, and he's hoping to progress to batting practice later in the week if everything goes as planned. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since July 7, so he'll still need to complete a multi-game rehab assignment before he's cleared to return.

