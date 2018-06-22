Joyce (back), who went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in Triple-A Nashville's win over Round Rock on Thursday, is 6-for-12 with two walks and two runs in three minor-league rehab games. He's slated to come off the disabled list Friday and could fill the 26th man slot in the first game of the Athletics' doubleheader against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The outfielder appears to be completely over the back tightness that landed him on the disabled list in early June if the way he's been swinging the bat is any indication. Joyce's big-league experience has been nowhere as successful this season, as he's hitting just .196 over 199 plate appearances, while his current 73.0 percent contact rate equals the second lowest of his career.