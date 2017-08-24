Joyce went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's loss to Baltimore.

After spending most of his time in the leadoff spot, Joyce has now batted third the past three games. That's a ripe fantasy setup for the outfielder, and if he sticks in the three-hole, it probably warrants a slight upgrade to his value. The 33-year-old veteran sports a .232/.332/.454 slash line with 19 homers, 54 RBI and 60 runs for the campaign, and he projects to remain a serviceable asset in deeper settings.