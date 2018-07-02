Joyce, who went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Indians on Sunday, is hitting .286 (6-for-21) with a double, three walks and seven runs in seven games since returning from the disabled list.

Joyce missed a total of 16 games in June due to a back injury, and he'd been slashing just .196/.308/.369 at the time he was sidelined. He's been able to bump the first two numbers up slightly to .206 and .315, respectively, since returning by reaching safely in all seven games he's suited up for. The 33-year-old at least has his average up over the Mendoza Line at this point and offers solid pop (16 extra-base hits, including seven home runs), but he still has a ways to go before approximating his career .241/.339/.432 line.