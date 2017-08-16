Joyce went 2-for-5 with four RBI from a bases-clearing double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Royals. He scored twice.

The veteran slugger has been knocking the cover off the ball in August, as evidenced his .459 wOBA -- which is partly comprised of nine extra-base hits (five doubles, four homers) -- and a 38.5 percent hard contact rate. Joyce's second-half surge is in sharp contrast to a lackluster first half of the season that saw his average below the Mendoza Line as late as June 13. With Tuesday's round tripper, he's now just two short of tying the career-best 19 he slugged back in 2011 with the Rays.