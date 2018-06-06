Athletics' Matt Joyce: Lands on DL
Joyce (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Joyce will head to the disabled list after exiting Saturday's game with back tightness. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, and he'll be eligible to return starting June 16 against the Angels. The Athletics have called up Nick Martini in a corresponding move.
