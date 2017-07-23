Athletics' Matt Joyce: Launches leadoff homer
Joyce went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Mets.
Despite a mediocre .330 on-base percentage, Joyce continues to set the table for the Athletics against right-handed hurlers. He's posting serviceable counting statistics for deep settings with 13 homers, 39 RBI and 42 runs, but his upside is capped. Joyce rarely starts against lefties, and his .226/.330/.420 slash line isn't moving the fantasy needle.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Homers against Rays•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Effective out of leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Reaches base twice in Friday's win•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Slugs 11th homer in Tuesday's win•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: On base thrice in Monday's loss•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...