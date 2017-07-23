Joyce went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Mets.

Despite a mediocre .330 on-base percentage, Joyce continues to set the table for the Athletics against right-handed hurlers. He's posting serviceable counting statistics for deep settings with 13 homers, 39 RBI and 42 runs, but his upside is capped. Joyce rarely starts against lefties, and his .226/.330/.420 slash line isn't moving the fantasy needle.