Athletics' Matt Joyce: Launches solo homer Saturday
Joyce went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Joyce opened the scoring on the night with a 412-foot shot to lead off the home half of the first, his fourth round tripper of May. The veteran has hit safely in five of the last six games, but his monthly average remains an unsightly .216. However, Joyce has an established track record of much better production, and he remains on pace to log over 500 plate appearances in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career.
