Athletics' Matt Joyce: Launches two-run homer Thursday
Joyce went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rays on Thursday.
The veteran outfielder snapped out of an 0-for-15 slump in grand fashion, roping a 373-foot shot to right center in the eighth that brought home Stephen Piscotty and extended the Athletics' lead to 7-0. The blast allowed Joyce to close out what was an otherwise mostly poor month in positive fashion, as he hit just .194 over 102 plate appearances in May while seeing a 10.5 percent boost in strikeout rate from that of April (17.0 percent to 27.5 percent).
