Manager Doug Melvin indicated Tuesday that he likes Joyce batting leadoff against right-handed pitchers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Joyce is slated to occupy the large side of a platoon in left field given his .253/.346/.509 slash line with 24 home runs in 465 plate appearances against right-handers last season, leaving Marcus Semien to handle leadoff against left-handers. The leadoff role is likely to boost Joyce's run scoring and total plate appearances but would also limit his RBI opportunities.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories