Athletics' Matt Joyce: May hit leadoff against right-handers
Manager Doug Melvin indicated Tuesday that he likes Joyce batting leadoff against right-handed pitchers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Joyce is slated to occupy the large side of a platoon in left field given his .253/.346/.509 slash line with 24 home runs in 465 plate appearances against right-handers last season, leaving Marcus Semien to handle leadoff against left-handers. The leadoff role is likely to boost Joyce's run scoring and total plate appearances but would also limit his RBI opportunities.
