Athletics' Matt Joyce: Moves down to fifth in order
Joyce will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and bat fifth Sunday against the Angels, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Joyce had been deployed as the Athletics' leadoff man in their first two games against right-handed pitching, but managed just one hit in nine at-bats. That poor showing probably won't remove Joyce completely from the leadoff conversation this season, but he'll give way to Marcus Semien atop the lineup nonetheless Sunday in what will mark Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut for the Angels.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: May hit leadoff against right-handers•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Returns to lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Could return from knee injury Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Dealing with stiff knee•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Returns to Cactus League action•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...