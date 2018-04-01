Joyce will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and bat fifth Sunday against the Angels, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Joyce had been deployed as the Athletics' leadoff man in their first two games against right-handed pitching, but managed just one hit in nine at-bats. That poor showing probably won't remove Joyce completely from the leadoff conversation this season, but he'll give way to Marcus Semien atop the lineup nonetheless Sunday in what will mark Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut for the Angels.