Athletics' Matt Joyce: Nearing return to outfield
Joyce (ankle) may return to the outfield during Oakland's upcoming series against the Angels, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Joyce was held out of Tuesday's lineup so that he could rest his ankle. Although he's been dealing with his injury for a few days, Joyce has been able to serve as Oakland's designated hitter, which he could continue doing if he isn't cleared to return to the outfield over the weekend.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out Tuesday as planned•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hindered by ankle injury•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Pair of hits in DH role•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Moves down to fifth in order•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: May hit leadoff against right-handers•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...