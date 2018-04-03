Joyce (ankle) may return to the outfield during Oakland's upcoming series against the Angels, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Joyce was held out of Tuesday's lineup so that he could rest his ankle. Although he's been dealing with his injury for a few days, Joyce has been able to serve as Oakland's designated hitter, which he could continue doing if he isn't cleared to return to the outfield over the weekend.

