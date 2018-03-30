Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in Friday's lineup
Joyce is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Joyce will take a seat on the bench with southpaw Tyler Skaggs on the hill for Los Angeles. Leading off during Thursday's Opening Day victory, Joyce went 1-for-4 with a pair of walks and a run scored. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Saturday's game against Matt Shoemaker.
