Joyce is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Joyce will take a seat on the bench with southpaw Tyler Skaggs on the hill for Los Angeles. Leading off during Thursday's Opening Day victory, Joyce went 1-for-4 with a pair of walks and a run scored. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Saturday's game against Matt Shoemaker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories