Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in lineup against southpaw
Joyce is out of the lineup against Seattle on Wednesday.
Joyce will retreat to the bench with left-hander James Paxton on the hill for the Mariners. In his place, Chad Pinder will start in left field and bat second.
