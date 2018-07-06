Joyce is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.

Joyce will get an unusual day off against a right-hander as Carlos Carrasco (forearm) makes his return from the disabled list for the Indians. The 33-year-old has yet to find his power in 2018 with only seven home runs and nine doubles to go along with a .203/.311/.359 slash line in 226 plate appearances. Mark Canha will bat second and start in left field for the Athletics on Friday.