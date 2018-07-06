Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in lineup Friday
Joyce is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.
Joyce will get an unusual day off against a right-hander as Carlos Carrasco (forearm) makes his return from the disabled list for the Indians. The 33-year-old has yet to find his power in 2018 with only seven home runs and nine doubles to go along with a .203/.311/.359 slash line in 226 plate appearances. Mark Canha will bat second and start in left field for the Athletics on Friday.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Improved since return from DL•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out as always against lefty•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Walks, scores in DL return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart