Joyce is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce will curiously take a seat against a right-handed starter for the second time in the last three days, with Mark Canha getting the start in left field. It could just be manager Bob Melvin wanting to keep Canha in the lineup, as he is hitting .297/.387/.516 with three home runs over 64 at-bats in June.