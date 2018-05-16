Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Joyce is out of the lineup against Boston on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce will retreat to the bench for a second straight game with southpaw Chris Sale taking the hill for the Red Sox. Chad Pinder will draw another start in his absence.
