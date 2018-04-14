Joyce went 1-for-2 with three walks in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Joyce served as the quintessential table-setter at the top of the order Friday, generating his third multi-walk effort of the season. The 33-year-old has hit safely in five of his last six games, as well, and his steady presence on the base paths has led to a .412 OBP over his first 51 plate appearances.