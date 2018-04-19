Athletics' Matt Joyce: On base three times Wednesday
Joyce went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday.
Joyce generated a trademark leadoff effort in the wild victory, serving as a constant presence on the basepaths. The 33-year-old's season average still sits at an uninspiring .245, but he's now doubled in three straight games and has also drawn five free passes over that span. His solid plate discipline thus far has led to a 22.2 percent walk rate along with career bests in OBP (.423) and contact rate (81 percent) over his first 72 plate appearances of 2018.
