Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out against southpaw
Joyce is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Joyce will take his usual seat on the bench with a left-hander (Eduardo Rodriguez) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Chad Pinder will start in left field and hit second.
