Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out as always against lefty
Joyce is not starting against the left-handed Blaine Hardy and the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce hasn't started against a single lefty this season, but the protection hasn't made him a valuable player, as he's hitting just .194/.313/.360 with seven homers in 58 games. Chad Pinder starts in left field in his place.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Walks, scores in DL return•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Back from injury•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hitting well in rehab, Friday activation scheduled•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Could return for weekend series•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Swings off tee Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...