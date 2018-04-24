Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of lineup Tuesday
Joyce is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Joyce will remain on the bench for a second straight game as the A's lineup faces off against another lefty starter in Cole Hamels. Chad Pinder will once again start in his place in left field, hitting second.
