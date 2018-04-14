Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of Saturday's lineup
Joyce is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mariners, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With the A's facing southpaw Marco Gonzales, Joyce will start the game on the bench, but will be available as a pinch hitter. Mark Canha gets the start in left field, hitting second.
