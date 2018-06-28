Joyce is not in the lineup against Detroit on Thursday.

Joyce will retreat to the bench with right-hander Michael Fulmer on the mound for the Tigers. Though Joyce is normally a constant in the Athletics' lineup against righties, Fulmer has enjoyed reverse splits this season, as left-handed batters are hitting just .232 against him, compared to .261 for right-handed hitters. Look for Joyce to return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against Cleveland.