Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of Thursday's lineup
Joyce is not in the lineup against Detroit on Thursday.
Joyce will retreat to the bench with right-hander Michael Fulmer on the mound for the Tigers. Though Joyce is normally a constant in the Athletics' lineup against righties, Fulmer has enjoyed reverse splits this season, as left-handed batters are hitting just .232 against him, compared to .261 for right-handed hitters. Look for Joyce to return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against Cleveland.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out as always against lefty•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Walks, scores in DL return•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Back from injury•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hitting well in rehab, Friday activation scheduled•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Could return for weekend series•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
