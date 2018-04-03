Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out Tuesday as planned
Joyce (ankle) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.
As expected, Joyce will sit out of Tuesday's game so that he can rest his ankle. With Joyce out, Khris Davis will occupy Oakland's DH spot. Although Joyce is battling a minor injury, it's possible that he could be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against Texas.
