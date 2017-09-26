Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out versus lefty
Joyce is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As per usual, Joyce will get the day off with the opposition sending a left-hander (James Paxton) to the mound. In his place, Mark Canha will start in right field and bat sixth.
