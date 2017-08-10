Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out vs lefty
Joyce is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Bob Melvin is sending out a righty-dominant lineup against southpaw Wade Miley, so Joyce will head to the bench for a breather as Chad Pinder takes over for him in right field.
