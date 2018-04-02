Athletics' Matt Joyce: Pair of hits in DH role
Joyce went 2-for-3 with a run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.
The 33-year-old hit safely in three games of the opening series, with Sunday's representing his first multi-hit effort of the season. Joyce is projected to see a robust allotment of playing time at both left field and in the designated hitter role he was deployed in Sunday, with some leadoff opportunities likely while serving in either capacity.
