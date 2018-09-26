Joyce went 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the Athletics' extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Joyce drew the start in right field, his first since returning from an extended stay on the disabled list due to a lumbar strain. The veteran outfielder produced his first multi-hit tally since July 1 in the process, but with such sparse playing time, his fantasy value has taken a significant hit.

