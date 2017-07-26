Athletics' Matt Joyce: Productive out of leadoff spot in loss
Joyce went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
Joyce joined Khris Davis as the only two Oakland players with multiple hits on the night when Blue Jays starter Cesar Valdez and three relievers stymied their offense. The productive night snapped the outfielder out a brief three-game slump during which he'd gone 1-for-12 with four strikeouts. While his .225 average and .328 OBP still leave a lot to be desired, Joyce has already matched his 13 home runs from last season, and with 17 doubles through 90 games, he remains on pace to post his best total in that category since 2011.
