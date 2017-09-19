Joyce went 3-for-6 with a run in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Joyce now has four multi-hit efforts in 11 games this month. He's also blasted four homers so far in September, helping lead to a .333/.415/.667 line that represents what is by far his best stretch of hitting this season. Despite a slow start to his first Athletics campaign, Joyce has rebounded to post a personal best in homers (24) and is just two doubles short of the career-high 32 he smacked with the Rays back in 2011.