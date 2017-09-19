Athletics' Matt Joyce: Raps out three hits in win
Joyce went 3-for-6 with a run in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.
Joyce now has four multi-hit efforts in 11 games this month. He's also blasted four homers so far in September, helping lead to a .333/.415/.667 line that represents what is by far his best stretch of hitting this season. Despite a slow start to his first Athletics campaign, Joyce has rebounded to post a personal best in homers (24) and is just two doubles short of the career-high 32 he smacked with the Rays back in 2011.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Smashes 24th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hits 22nd homer•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...