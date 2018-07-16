Joyce (back) recently received an epidural injection according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce has been struggling with his back since going on the disabled list July 7 with a lumbar strain, and Melvin reports that Saturday was the first day that the outfielder started to feel "pretty good". The Athletics skipper also relayed that Joyce is yet to be cleared for baseball activity, but that he appears to have finally started making progress. It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will be able to return to action after the All-Star break, with more news on that front likely as the coming week unfolds.

