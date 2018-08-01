Joyce (back) recently received a second epidural shot and hopes to resume swinging a bat in the near future, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce had the first epidural injection in mid-July but suffered a setback a couple days ago after being cleared to start baseball activities. He will likely remain sidelined for another 10-to-14 days, though a better timetable should come into focus once he resumes swinging a bat.