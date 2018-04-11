Athletics' Matt Joyce: Remains on bench Wednesday
Joyce is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Joyce will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Dodgers send out another left-handed starter (Alex Wood). Once again, Khris Davis will occupy right field and hit cleanup in place of Joyce.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Heads to bench vs. southpaw•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Goes deep again Sunday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hits first homer of campaign•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Heads to bench vs. lefty•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Starting in outfield Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Nearing return to outfield•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...