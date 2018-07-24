Joyce (back) took dry swings at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday, marking the resumption of baseball activities, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It was a modest but important step for the outfielder, who's been sidelined since July 7 with his lumbar strain. Joyce received an epidural injection a little over a week ago, which may have finally started him on the road to improvement. Once he's deemed healthy enough, Joyce is expected to fulfill a minor-league rehab assignment prior to activation.