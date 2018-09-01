Athletics' Matt Joyce: Returns from DL on Saturday
Joyce (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce has been on the shelf since early July with a lumbar strain, but returns to the Athletics with September's roster expansion. The 34-year-old is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, with Chad Pinder starting in left field against southpaw James Paxton (forearm).
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Solid during rehab•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Takes BP•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hitting off tee•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Still not cleared to resume baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Receives second epidural injection•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...