Joyce (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce has been on the shelf since early July with a lumbar strain, but returns to the Athletics with September's roster expansion. The 34-year-old is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, with Chad Pinder starting in left field against southpaw James Paxton (forearm).

