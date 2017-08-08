Athletics' Matt Joyce: Returns from suspension
Joyce is returning to the starting lineup Tuesday against Seattle, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
After being suspended two games for using a homophobic slur at a fan, Joyce will return to his usual spot in right field and bat eighth. The 32-year-old outfielder was 6-for-18 in the five games leading up to the suspension but is only batting .227 on the season.
