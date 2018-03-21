Athletics' Matt Joyce: Returns to Cactus League action
Joyce (elbow) will play left field and bat third in the order against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Joyce has been working his way back from a sore elbow over the past couple weeks, including playing outfield in a minor-league contest Monday. The 33-year-old should have no limitations moving forward. In 2017, Joyce hit .243/.335/.473 with 25 home runs and 68 RBI in 141 games during his first year with Oakland.
