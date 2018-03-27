Athletics' Matt Joyce: Returns to lineup
Joyce (knee) is in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce fouled a ball off his knee Monday and was removed from the game, but the issue was apparently very minor as he's already back in the lineup. He should be good to go by Opening Day barring any setbacks.
