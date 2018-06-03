Joyce (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce exited Saturday's game with back tightness and indicated Sunday that he's still hurting, but the veteran outfielder isn't overly worried about the injury. With Oakland off the schedule Monday and Joyce scheduled to sit out Tuesday's game against the Rangers with Texas bringing a lefty to the hill, the 33-year-old is optimistic that the three days of rest will be all he needs to make a full recovery. Joyce's absence from the lineup Sunday clears a spot for Mark Canha.