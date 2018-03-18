Athletics' Matt Joyce: Serving as DH on Sunday
Joyce will bat leadoff and act as the Athletics' designated hitter during Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Joyce will receive his third start in as many days since he was briefly shut down with a sore elbow, but all of those nods have come as the Athletics' designated hitter. It's expected that he'll transition back to his normal duty in the outfield in short order, so the Athletics may just be acting cautious with Joyce while his elbow remains a little tender.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...