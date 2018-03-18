Joyce will bat leadoff and act as the Athletics' designated hitter during Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Joyce will receive his third start in as many days since he was briefly shut down with a sore elbow, but all of those nods have come as the Athletics' designated hitter. It's expected that he'll transition back to his normal duty in the outfield in short order, so the Athletics may just be acting cautious with Joyce while his elbow remains a little tender.