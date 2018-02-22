Athletics' Matt Joyce: Shifting over to left field
Joyce is prepared to move to left field this season following the Athletics' offseason acquisition of Stephen Piscotty, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Joyce is merely trading one corner-outfield spot for another after logging an overwhelming share of his starts in right field a season ago, so the position switch won't mean much from a fantasy perspective. As has been the case for much of his career, Joyce is expected to occupy the large side of a platoon in the outfield this season due to his vulnerability against left-handed pitching. He continued to effectively mash righties effectively in 2017, slashing .253/.346/.509 with 24 home runs and 61 RBI in 465 plate appearances.
