Joyce is prepared to move to left field this season following the Athletics' offseason acquisition of Stephen Piscotty, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Joyce is merely trading one corner-outfield spot for another after logging an overwhelming share of his starts in right field a season ago, so the position switch won't mean much from a fantasy perspective. As has been the case for much of his career, Joyce is expected to occupy the large side of a platoon in the outfield this season due to his vulnerability against left-handed pitching. He continued to effectively mash righties effectively in 2017, slashing .253/.346/.509 with 24 home runs and 61 RBI in 465 plate appearances.