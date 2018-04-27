Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sits as usual against southpaw
Joyce is not in the lineup against the left-handed Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce has sat against every single lefty so far this season. His .217 batting average is quite low, but he's been fine in deeper on-base percentage leagues, as his 21.3 percent walk rate has given him a .392 OBP. Chad Pinder will start in left field Friday.
