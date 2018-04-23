Joyce is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.

With the Rangers trotting lefty Matt Moore out to the mound to start Monday's contest, it comes as little surprise that Joyce is not in the lineup. Texas is also throwing southpaw Cole Hamels on Tuesday, so Joyce may miss two games in this series. Chad Pinder will replace him in left field for the evening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories