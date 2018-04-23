Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sits versus lefty Monday
Joyce is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.
With the Rangers trotting lefty Matt Moore out to the mound to start Monday's contest, it comes as little surprise that Joyce is not in the lineup. Texas is also throwing southpaw Cole Hamels on Tuesday, so Joyce may miss two games in this series. Chad Pinder will replace him in left field for the evening.
