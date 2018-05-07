Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sits vs. southpaw
Joyce is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
As per usual, Joyce will take a seat on the bench with a southpaw (Dallas Keuchel) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his stead, Mark Canha will start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Collects two hits•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Remains on bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Not in lineup against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sits as usual against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sits versus lefty Monday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...