Joyce is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday after recovering from a lumbar strain but has yet to return to the lineup. The 34-year-old's .203/.311/.359 slash line in 192 at-bats prior to the injury doesn't provide much incentive to re-insert him into a starting role, but the Athletics plan for September remains to be seen.