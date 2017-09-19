Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sitting against southpaw
Joyce is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Joyce has totaled just 66 at-bats against left-handed starters all year, so it comes as little surprise that he is sitting out Tuesday against Tigers southpaw Chad Bell. Mark Canha will take Joyce's place in the lineup.
