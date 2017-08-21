Play

Joyce is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

With the left-handed Wade Miley headed to the hill for Baltimore, Joyce will give way to Chad Pinder in right field as Oakland aims to get another righty bat in the lineup. Joyce figures to return to action Tuesday against Ubaldo Jimenez.

