Joyce went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Joyce's 416-foot shot to right in the third off Rick Porcello opened the scoring on the night and served as the first of three round trippers the slugging Athletics would tally in the win. The veteran outfielder has now gone deep in two of the past four games, one of the few bright spots in a month of May during which he's hitting an anemic .195.